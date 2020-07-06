Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.3% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.3% on the day, and down 10.12% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc , meanwhile, is down 7.22% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp, is down 10.41% year-to-date. Combined, D and DUK make up approximately 15.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Energy stocks, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.2% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 36.08% on a year-to-date basis. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is down 59.81% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 56.89% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and MRO make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.4% Technology & Communications +1.3% Industrial +1.2% Services +1.0% Materials +1.0% Healthcare +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Energy 0.0% Utilities -0.7%

