Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 22.56% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 29.05% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 22.69% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and ED make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Energy stocks, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 6.29% on a year-to-date basis. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is up 8.17% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co, is down 2.78% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and PXD make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.1% Services +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.8% Industrial +0.5% Materials +0.5% Financial +0.4% Consumer Products 0.0% Energy -0.6% Utilities -1.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.