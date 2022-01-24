Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.4% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.5% on the day, and down 6.19% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 9.18% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp., is down 3.33% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ATO make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and up 10.67% on a year-to-date basis. Williams Cos Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.34% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 9.81% year-to-date. Combined, WMB and PXD make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.9% Industrial -1.0% Consumer Products -1.1% Materials -1.4% Financial -1.5% Healthcare -1.6% Energy -1.8% Utilities -2.4%

