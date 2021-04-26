Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 6.24% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 2.50% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 6.22% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and SO make up approximately 10.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) and Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.60% on a year-to-date basis. Procter & Gamble Company , meanwhile, is down 4.37% year-to-date, and Church & Dwight Co Inc, is down 1.11% year-to-date. Combined, PG and CHD make up approximately 10.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.1%
|Materials
|+1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|0.0%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.