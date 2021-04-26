Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 6.24% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 2.50% year-to-date, and Southern Company is up 6.22% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and SO make up approximately 10.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) and Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.60% on a year-to-date basis. Procter & Gamble Company , meanwhile, is down 4.37% year-to-date, and Church & Dwight Co Inc, is down 1.11% year-to-date. Combined, PG and CHD make up approximately 10.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.1%
Materials +1.0%
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Financial +0.6%
Healthcare +0.1%
Industrial 0.0%
Services -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Utilities -0.6%

