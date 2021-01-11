Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 2.01% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.81% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 2.63% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and NEE make up approximately 22.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.2% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.8% in midday trading, and up 2.50% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 17.04% year-to-date, and Conagra Brands Inc, is down 8.34% year-to-date. Combined, TSLA and CAG make up approximately 19.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.4% Materials +0.6% Services +0.3% Technology & Communications -0.1% Healthcare -0.2% Financial -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Consumer Products -0.5% Utilities -1.1%

