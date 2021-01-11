Markets
XEL

Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 2.01% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.81% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 2.63% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and NEE make up approximately 22.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.2% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.8% in midday trading, and up 2.50% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 17.04% year-to-date, and Conagra Brands Inc, is down 8.34% year-to-date. Combined, TSLA and CAG make up approximately 19.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.4%
Materials +0.6%
Services +0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Healthcare -0.2%
Financial -0.3%
Industrial -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.5%
Utilities -1.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XEL NEE XLU TSLA CAG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular