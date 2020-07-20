Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 6.40% year-to-date. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.39% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc, is down 27.39% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and CNP make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 3.15% on a year-to-date basis. Coty, Inc., meanwhile, is down 63.02% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc, is down 49.95% year-to-date. Combined, COTY and TPR make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.3% Healthcare -0.1% Energy -0.4% Services -0.8% Industrial -0.8% Financial -1.0% Materials -1.1% Consumer Products -1.3% Utilities -1.4%

