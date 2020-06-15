Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, up 0.6%. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 7.74% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.77% year-to-date, and Evergy Inc, is down 6.84% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and EVRG make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) and Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 5.29% on a year-to-date basis. Coty, Inc., meanwhile, is down 56.84% year-to-date, and Newell Brands Inc, is down 19.35% year-to-date. Combined, COTY and NWL make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.3% Healthcare +1.1% Technology & Communications +1.1% Financial +1.0% Energy +1.0% Materials +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Utilities +0.6%

