Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 21.29% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.21% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is up 17.18% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and PEG make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 22.01% on a year-to-date basis. J.M. Smucker Co., meanwhile, is up 16.55% year-to-date, and Clorox Co , is down 3.17% year-to-date. Combined, SJM and CLX make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +1.3%
Technology & Communications +1.1%
Materials +1.0%
Services +0.9%
Industrial +0.8%
Energy +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Financial +0.5%
Utilities -0.4%

