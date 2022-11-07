Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

November 07, 2022 — 03:07 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.3% loss. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.6% and 7.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.5% on the day, and down 6.59% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.36% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc., is down 9.42% year-to-date. Combined, D and NI make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 0.17% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 43.51% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Group, is down 31.48% year-to-date.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.0%
Healthcare +0.9%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Industrial +0.6%
Services +0.4%
Materials +0.3%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Financial -0.0%
Utilities -2.3%

