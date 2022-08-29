Monday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Semiconductors

In trading on Monday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Covenant Logistics Group, down about 7.9% and shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services off about 5.7% on the day.
Also lagging the market Monday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Ascent Solar Technologies, trading lower by about 12.9% and Rockley Photonics, trading lower by about 7.9%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
