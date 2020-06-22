Monday Sector Laggards: Transportation Services, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Monday, transportation services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of TORM, down about 22% and shares of Hertz Global Holdings off about 16.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 3.6% as a group, led down by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, trading lower by about 10.8% and Groupon, trading lower by about 10.6%.

