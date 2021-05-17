Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 3.26% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 34.74% year-to-date, and KLA Corp is up 14.29% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and KLAC make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Services stocks, Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) and Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.0% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and up 6.69% on a year-to-date basis. Comcast Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.24% year-to-date, and Discovery Inc is up 12.30% year-to-date. Combined, CMCSA and DISCA make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.3% Materials +0.6% Consumer Products +0.1% Financial -0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Industrial -0.5% Services -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.