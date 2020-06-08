Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Materials

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) and Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 11.17% year-to-date. Microchip Technology Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.97% year-to-date, and Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is up 21.02% year-to-date. Combined, MCHP and JKHY make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Materials stocks, Linde plc (Symbol: LIN) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 2.64% on a year-to-date basis. Linde plc, meanwhile, is up 2.02% year-to-date, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is up 5.01% year-to-date. Combined, LIN and IFF make up approximately 19.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +5.2% Utilities +2.6% Financial +2.2% Consumer Products +2.0% Services +2.0% Industrial +1.8% Healthcare +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.8% Materials +0.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.