Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.9% and 4.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 9.29% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 19.56% year-to-date, and Synopsys Inc, is down 3.99% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and SNPS make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) and Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 13.85% on a year-to-date basis. Lam Research Corp, meanwhile, is up 30.05% year-to-date, and Generac Holdings Inc is up 39.63% year-to-date. GNRC makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.1% Financial -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Healthcare -0.4% Consumer Products -0.6% Services -0.6% Industrial -0.7% Materials -0.7% Technology & Communications -1.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.