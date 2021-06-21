Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 10.44% year-to-date. Xilinx, Inc., meanwhile, is down 9.91% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, is down 9.90% year-to-date. Combined, XLNX and AMD make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) and Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 10.29% on a year-to-date basis. Biogen Inc, meanwhile, is up 55.95% year-to-date, and Organon & Co, is down 10.35% year-to-date. Combined, BIIB and OGN make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.7% Financial +2.5% Materials +2.4% Industrial +2.0% Services +1.7% Consumer Products +1.5% Utilities +1.4% Healthcare +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.1%

