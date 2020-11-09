Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 2.0%. Within that group, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 11.3% and 6.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 35.52% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is up 192.80% year-to-date, and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is up 33.42% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 2.6%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 28.2% and 7.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 2.6% in midday trading, and up 11.89% on a year-to-date basis. Biogen Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.45% year-to-date, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc is up 60.12% year-to-date. Combined, BIIB and BIO make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +19.0% Financial +11.7% Industrial +6.3% Services +4.7% Materials +4.5% Utilities +4.1% Consumer Products +3.9% Healthcare +2.6% Technology & Communications +2.0%

