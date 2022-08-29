Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.1% and 2.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 19.79% year-to-date. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., meanwhile, is down 29.78% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc, is down 5.00% year-to-date. MPWR makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.3% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 9.29% on a year-to-date basis. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is down 27.81% year-to-date, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. is up 10.09% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and BMY make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.6%
Utilities +0.8%
Services +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Industrial -0.0%
Materials 0.0%
Healthcare -0.2%
Financial -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.4%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

