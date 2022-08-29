Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within the sector, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.1% and 2.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 19.79% year-to-date. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., meanwhile, is down 29.78% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc, is down 5.00% year-to-date. MPWR makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.3% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 9.29% on a year-to-date basis. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is down 27.81% year-to-date, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. is up 10.09% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and BMY make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.6% Utilities +0.8% Services +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Industrial -0.0% Materials 0.0% Healthcare -0.2% Financial -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.4%

