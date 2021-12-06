Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.6% and 2.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 29.08% year-to-date. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 37.94% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 52.61% year-to-date. Combined, MPWR and AMD make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 16.0% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 16.90% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is up 146.75% year-to-date, and Pfizer Inc is up 45.48% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and PFE make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +3.1% Financial +2.6% Energy +2.6% Industrial +2.5% Consumer Products +2.3% Materials +2.2% Utilities +2.0% Healthcare +1.2% Technology & Communications +0.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.