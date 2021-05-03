Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.5% and 3.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 7.40% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.68% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, is down 14.04% year-to-date. AMD makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Financial stocks, Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR) and Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 24.53% on a year-to-date basis. Extra Space Storage Inc, meanwhile, is up 26.97% year-to-date, and Digital Realty Trust Inc is up 9.63% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.8%
Materials +2.0%
Consumer Products +1.3%
Healthcare +0.9%
Services +0.8%
Utilities +0.8%
Industrial +0.8%
Financial +0.7%
Technology & Communications -0.5%

