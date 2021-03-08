Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.5% and 6.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 1.95% year-to-date. Teradyne, Inc., meanwhile, is down 11.11% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc, is down 14.66% year-to-date. Combined, TER and MPWR make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.2% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 40.11% on a year-to-date basis. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 84.86% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 55.31% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and DVN make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +2.1%
Financial +2.1%
Services +2.0%
Industrial +2.0%
Materials +2.0%
Utilities +1.8%
Healthcare +0.8%
Energy -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.6%

