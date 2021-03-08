Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.5% and 6.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 1.95% year-to-date. Teradyne, Inc., meanwhile, is down 11.11% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc, is down 14.66% year-to-date. Combined, TER and MPWR make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.2% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 40.11% on a year-to-date basis. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 84.86% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 55.31% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and DVN make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+2.1%
|Financial
|+2.1%
|Services
|+2.0%
|Industrial
|+2.0%
|Materials
|+2.0%
|Utilities
|+1.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.8%
|Energy
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.6%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.