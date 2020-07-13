Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.2%. Within the sector, Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) and Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.5% and 3.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 18.79% year-to-date. Fortinet Inc, meanwhile, is up 27.72% year-to-date, and Analog Devices Inc is up 1.96% year-to-date. Combined, FTNT and ADI make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.4%. Among large Energy stocks, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 38.65% on a year-to-date basis. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 58.56% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 61.14% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.2% Healthcare +1.7% Industrial +1.4% Services +1.3% Financial +1.3% Utilities +1.0% Consumer Products +0.8% Energy +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.2%

