Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) and ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.5% and 5.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 30.94% year-to-date. Arista Networks Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.05% year-to-date, and ON Semiconductor Corp, is down 9.95% year-to-date. Combined, ANET and ON make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and up 49.61% on a year-to-date basis. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 131.49% year-to-date, and Pioneer Natural Resources Co is up 48.26% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and PXD make up approximately 8.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.6%
Materials +0.4%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Industrial -0.3%
Services -0.5%
Healthcare -0.6%
Energy -1.3%
Technology & Communications -1.7%

