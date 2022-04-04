In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Star Bulk Carriers, off about 7.7% and shares of Matson down about 6.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Yellow, trading lower by about 4.9% and Usa Truck, trading lower by about 3.7%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Trucking Stocks

