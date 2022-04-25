Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Precious Metals

In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of EuroDry, down about 23.5% and shares of Navios Maritime Holdings down about 15.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 6.8% as a group, led down by Vista Gold, trading lower by about 11.3% and Alexco Resource, trading lower by about 10.8%.

