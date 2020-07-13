Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Seacor Marine Holdings, off about 6.2% and shares of Safe Bulkers off about 4.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas equipment & services shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Newpark Resources, trading lower by about 7.2% and Nine Energy Service, trading lower by about 6.9%.

