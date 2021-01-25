Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Construction Stocks

In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Dorian LPG, off about 9% and shares of Danaos off about 7.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are construction shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led down by Construction Partners, trading lower by about 8.9% and SG Blocks, trading lower by about 7.6%.

