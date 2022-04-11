Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Singularity Future Technology, down about 31.9% and shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping off about 8.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led down by Kaleido Biosciences, trading lower by about 25.9% and Rubius Therapeutics, trading lower by about 21.2%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Biotechnology Stocks

