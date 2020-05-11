Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Banking & Savings

In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Scorpio Bulkers, down about 16.2% and shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited off about 9.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led down by Crossfirst Bankshares, trading lower by about 10% and Byline Bancorp, trading lower by about 9.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.