Markets
SALT

Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Banking & Savings

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Scorpio Bulkers, down about 16.2% and shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited off about 9.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 4.6% as a group, led down by Crossfirst Bankshares, trading lower by about 10% and Byline Bancorp, trading lower by about 9.8%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Banking & Savings
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Banking & Savings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SALT GNK CFB BY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular