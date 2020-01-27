Markets
SALT

Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Airlines

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), off about 12.4% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) down about 8.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led down by China Southern Airlines Company (ZNH), trading lower by about 7.2% and China Eastern Airlines Corporation (CEA), trading lower by about 7.1%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Airlines
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Airlines

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SALT SBLK ZNH CEA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular