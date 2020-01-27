Monday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Airlines

In trading on Monday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), off about 12.4% and shares of Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) down about 8.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led down by China Southern Airlines Company (ZNH), trading lower by about 7.2% and China Eastern Airlines Corporation (CEA), trading lower by about 7.1%.

