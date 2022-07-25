Monday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) and Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 25.35% year-to-date. Dominos Pizza Inc., meanwhile, is down 31.05% year-to-date, and Pool Corp, is down 37.46% year-to-date. Combined, DPZ and POOL make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.3% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 21.49% on a year-to-date basis. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.14% year-to-date, and Salesforce Inc, is down 30.59% year-to-date. Combined, MPWR and CRM make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.5% Utilities +0.8% Financial +0.5% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products -0.0% Healthcare 0.0% Industrial -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.8% Services -0.9%

