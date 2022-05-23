Monday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) and Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.7% on the day, and down 29.78% year-to-date. Caesars Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 48.57% year-to-date, and Penn National Gaming Inc, is down 40.58% year-to-date. Combined, CZR and PENN make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.9%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) and Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 2.0% in midday trading, and down 22.97% on a year-to-date basis. Autodesk Inc, meanwhile, is down 35.15% year-to-date, and Broadcom Inc, is down 21.09% year-to-date. Combined, ADSK and AVGO make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +2.5% Energy +2.5% Materials +1.8% Industrial +1.6% Consumer Products +1.2% Utilities +1.2% Healthcare +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.9% Services +0.7%

