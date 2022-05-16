Monday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Monday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.2% and 4.3%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 25.66% year-to-date. Expedia Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 30.90% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 29.80% year-to-date. Combined, EXPE and BBWI make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.6% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 21.71% on a year-to-date basis. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.92% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc, is down 59.68% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.1% Healthcare +0.7% Utilities +0.5% Materials +0.2% Consumer Products 0.0% Financial -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Services -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.5%

