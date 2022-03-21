Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Services, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Services companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) and PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.4% and 4.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 12.69% year-to-date. Lennar Corp, meanwhile, is down 23.53% year-to-date, and PulteGroup Inc, is down 18.47% year-to-date. Combined, LEN and PHM make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (Symbol: CDAY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and down 11.90% on a year-to-date basis. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 35.53% year-to-date, and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, is down 35.41% year-to-date. CDAY makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.7%
Utilities +0.6%
Materials +0.2%
Healthcare -0.6%
Financial -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.8%
Industrial -0.8%
Technology & Communications -1.4%
Services -2.0%

