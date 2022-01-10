Monday Sector Laggards: Services, Materials

In afternoon trading on Monday, Services stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Discovery Inc - Series C (Symbol: DISCK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.5% and 4.6%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 1.8% on the day, and down 4.43% year-to-date. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.00% year-to-date, and Discovery Inc - Series C is up 22.18% year-to-date. Combined, ULTA and DISCK make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.2% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and down 2.65% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 4.26% year-to-date, and Vulcan Materials Co, is down 3.40% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and VMC make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Energy -0.6% Financial -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.9% Consumer Products -1.0% Industrial -1.2% Materials -1.4% Services -1.8%

