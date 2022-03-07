Monday Sector Laggards: Services, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Services sector, showing a 3.7% loss. Within that group, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) and Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 10.6% and 10.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 3.9% on the day, and down 18.64% year-to-date. Darden Restaurants, Inc., meanwhile, is down 20.87% year-to-date, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc, is down 14.43% year-to-date. Combined, DRI and LYV make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 3.1% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 15.3% and 11.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.9% in midday trading, and down 1.02% on a year-to-date basis. PVH Corp, meanwhile, is down 37.15% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc, is down 19.93% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Energy -0.0% Healthcare -1.8% Technology & Communications -2.2% Financial -2.6% Industrial -2.6% Consumer Products -3.1% Materials -3.1% Services -3.7%

