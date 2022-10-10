In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of AxtI, down about 8.3% and shares of Atomera off about 8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by Mullen Automotive, trading lower by about 14.2% and Ideanomics, trading lower by about 9.8%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Vehicle Manufacturers

