AXTI

Monday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Vehicle Manufacturers

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of AxtI, down about 8.3% and shares of Atomera off about 8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by Mullen Automotive, trading lower by about 14.2% and Ideanomics, trading lower by about 9.8%.

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

