Monday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ebang International Holdings, down about 9.5% and shares of Beam Global off about 8.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by American Resources, trading lower by about 12.3% and Gatos Silver, trading lower by about 9.8%.

