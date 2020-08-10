Monday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Information Technology Services

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Applied Optoelectronics, off about 8.1% and shares of Everspin Technologies down about 7.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are information technology services shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Bill.com Holdings, trading lower by about 8.7% and CloudFlare, trading lower by about 8.4%.

