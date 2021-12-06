Monday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Everspin Technologies, off about 10% and shares of Power Integrations off about 9.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Finch Therapeutics Group, trading lower by about 23.3% and Adagio Therapeutics, trading lower by about 21.8%.

