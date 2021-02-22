Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Beverages & Wineries

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ebang International Holdings, off about 15.3% and shares of Quicklogic down about 11.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are beverages & wineries shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led down by National Beverage, trading lower by about 50.5% and Reeds, trading lower by about 6.2%.

