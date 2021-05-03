Monday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Application Software Stocks

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ebang International Holdings, down about 9.3% and shares of Quicklogic down about 6.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are application software shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Intrusion, trading lower by about 10.1% and Net Element, trading lower by about 9.8%.

