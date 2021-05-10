Monday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Monday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ceva, off about 15.9% and shares of Kopin down about 8.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are advertising shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Izea Worldwide, trading lower by about 11.6% and Fluent, trading lower by about 7.7%.

