Monday Sector Laggards: Rental, Leasing, & Royalty, Vehicle Manufacturers

In trading on Monday, rental, leasing, & royalty shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, down about 15.8% and shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust down about 5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are vehicle manufacturers shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Mullen Automotive, trading lower by about 11.7% and Lucid Group, trading lower by about 3.5%.

