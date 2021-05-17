Monday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Semiconductors

In trading on Monday, railroads shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Freightcar America, down about 18.2% and shares of Trinity Industries off about 2.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Beam Global, trading lower by about 5.5% and Shoals Technologies Group, trading lower by about 5.5%.

