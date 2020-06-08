Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Railroads, Semiconductors

In trading on Monday, railroads shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Greenbrier Companies, off about 3.1% and shares of Union Pacific down about 2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are semiconductors shares, down on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Veeco Instruments, trading lower by about 6.2% and Pixelworks, trading lower by about 5.2%.

