Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Water Utilities

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Great Panther Mining, down about 4.4% and shares of First Majestic Silver down about 2.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are water utilities shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, trading lower by about 0.8% and American States Water, trading lower by about 0.2%.

