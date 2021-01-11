Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Water Utilities

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Turquoise Hill Resources, off about 21.3% and shares of Taseko Mines off about 8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, trading lower by about 4.9% and York Water, trading lower by about 2.9%.

