Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Trucking Stocks

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, off about 7.3% and shares of Drdgold Limited off about 6.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are trucking shares, down on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led down by U.S. Xpress Enterprises, trading lower by about 8.1% and Usa Truck, trading lower by about 5.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.