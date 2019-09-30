Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Alexco Resource (AXU), off about 11.3% and shares of 100Silvercorp Metals (SVM) off about 8.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Antero Resources (AR), trading lower by about 9.6% and Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR), trading lower by about 8.4%.

