Markets
DRD

Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Drdgold Limited, down about 15.4% and shares of Gold Fields Limited down about 14.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led down by Wayfair, trading lower by about 17.4% and AT Home Group, trading lower by about 16.9%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DRD GFI W HOME

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular